The City of Grimes announced on Monday, March 16 that all City Facilities will be closed to the public.

"We are encouraging the public to conduct their business with the City electronically or over the phone whenever possible. In cases where that does not work, we will make arrangements to accommodate," the City of Grimes posted on its Facebook page.

The City will continue to monitor the situation and will make a determination about reopening city facilities as the situation evolves.

The Grimes Public Library also announced on Monday, March 16 that it will be closed to the public until further notice.

The library said on its Facebook page that it will be offering a "Take Out" service on March 16 and 17. Patrons are welcome to come to the library parking lot to pick up holds and other items.

"You will not be allowed to enter the building. Call 515-986-3551 to let us know you have arrived. Staff will check out the items to your account and bring them to your car for you," the library posted on its Facebook page.

For more information visit the City's website at https://www.grimesiowa.gov.