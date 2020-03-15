While there so far have been no reports of novel coronavirus cases in southeast Iowa, daily life already is changing for residents in the region as precautionary measures are being put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Numerous events have been canceled, hospitals are trying to quell panic as their face masks are being pilfered, the Davenport Diocese has released Catholics from the obligation of attending Mass, Southeastern Community College and Iowa Wesleyan University have joined other colleges and universities from throughout the state in prolonging spring break and transitioning to remote instruction, and local schools are making preparations to do the same, all in the name of social distancing.

In the meantime, Des Moines County employees are preparing as they would for any public health emergency.

"We spend a lot of time preparing," said Des Moines County Public Health Director Christa Poggemiller.

If a severe outbreak were to happen, specifically if it were something that would threaten public health, her office would be responsible for keeping track of those with the virus and keeping contact with them.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is responsible for notifying the public of any public health risks. IDPH only will announce the location of cases if they feel the public needs to know.

Des Moines Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin's entire job is preparing for disasters, be it flooding or COVID-19.

"As far as we know, there have been no cases of community spread in Iowa," Hardin said Thursday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced late Saturday during a press conference that community spread has reached the state with the infection of an individual in Dallas County. The remaining 17 Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 had recently traveled outside the state.

The State Homeland Security and Emergency management agency opened its disaster control room weeks ago, when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared the disease a statewide emergency.

From the onset of the virus’ arrival in the U.S., Poggemiller has said and continues to say preparation for COVID-19 should be similar to that of a weather event — plan to have supplies to not leave the house for two weeks.

Those stocking up on supplies should bear in mind there are immunocompromised individuals who continue to rely on items such as hand sanitizer to protect them not just from the coronavirus, but also from illnesses such as the common cold, strep throat and influenza. They also should take a realistic look at how much toilet paper the people in their home will use over two weeks’ time.

Poggemiller also said those at increased risk of complications — specifically the elderly and those who are immunocompromised — should take extra care not to be out in public or be exposed to the virus.

But, Poggemiller stressed these precautions are the same precautions that should be taken every year regardless of what virus is out there.

For the time being, no public health services are being impacted or canceled, though Poggemiller said this could change depending on what happens with the virus. There were discussions last week about canceling STD clinics in Des Moines County, but this program will remain unchanged for now.

Poggemiller said she has been having routine meetings with Great River Medical Center trying to figure out what to do if COVID-19 hits Des Moines County, such as how to get tests and how to keep up with sanitation should someone in the county catch the virus.

Don't rush to the ER if you have a cough

Here's the bottom line on COVID-19: We are not on the Titanic. This is not Stephen King's "The Stand."

This is not the end of the world.

Take a deep breath, read on, and do your part to help everyone in the U.S. get through this.

We're in good shape locally for the time being: GRMC has the resources to test individuals for COVID-19, but don't rush to the emergency room because you're scared: call your doctor first.

We polled a number of GRMC personnel, and here's a summary of their advice.

GRMC does not test people who are not ill. The hospital only is testing people with known exposure to the so-called coronavirus. Incoming telephone calls are screened to make sure a caller actually has valid COVID-19 symptoms, or recently was exposed and is possibly infected.

"We want the right information going out there," a qualified GRMC medical professional said. "If you're not having any symptoms other than a fever and a cough and body aches, we're asking that you stay home."

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed should call their family doctor first. The ER needs to know when someone is coming in with a possible infection so they can be scheduled for a negative airflow room.

A negative airflow room has a ventilation system that generates negative pressure to allow air to flow into the isolation room but not escape from the room, preventing contaminated air from escaping.

If a person has been exposed, or thinks they have been exposed, they may be tested in a negative airflow room and may be kept in that room for at least an hour, whether they test positive for COVID-19 or not.

"Visitations to the hospital and Klein Center are limited anyway, due to the flu season," one GRMC employee said. "It's the same thing with corona; corona is just another virus."

Influenza — the flu — is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.

If you go to the hospital and you are infected with COVID-19 — or the flu or any other contagious disease — you're risking infecting people at the hospital, along with everyone you interact with along the way.

If you think you are infected or have been exposed, call your doctor first.

There's a shortage of face masks at GRMC because people are pilfering.

"We had them at the entrances of the hospital, but people kept stealing them," they said.

Here's what the CDC says about face masks:

If you are sick: You should wear a face mask when you are around other people.

If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick. Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

Remember: Call your doctor first. And for the time being, bump elbows instead of shaking hands.

Go to cdc.gov for comprehensive information about COVID-19.

GRMC added a page about local information to their website homepage at greatriverhealth.org. Links at the top of page for COVID-19 connect to the CDC, Iowa Public Health and local resources.

As new information becomes available, GRMC will update its website.

Anyone with concerns also can call 211 for information.

Schools plan to continue delivering education ahead of possible closure

While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered that all schools in his state — which as of Friday had 46 confirmed coronavirus cases, close through March 30 — Iowa has made no such decision, and Reynolds on Saturday said she is not recommending that schools close at this time.

With concerns over spring break travel plans increasing the risk of community spread, some school districts in the state, such as Des Moines, however, have decided on their own to shutter school buildings. If a statewide school closure order is not made by Thursday, Burlington School District Pat Coen will make the call for Burlington schools.

Coen has spent the past week speaking with his cabinet, school administrators and teacher leadership teams discussing the district’s contingency plan.

“If we don’t have a plan, we’re wrong,” Coen said Friday during a special board meeting to discuss plans should schools close. “We owe it to our staff to be prepared. We owe it to our children to be prepared. We owe it to the community to be prepared, which we are.”

It was decided last week that Burlington schools would release one hour earlier than originally planned Friday so teachers would have more time to prepare to deliver remote instruction using tools such as YouTube, Google Classroom and Streamcastify, which will allow school to resume after spring break even if students will not be in their classrooms.

Kathy Menke, a school nurse for the district, said teachers seemed to be on board with the idea.

“From what I’ve seen, the teachers are very positive about this and willing to learn it because they’re getting scared,” Menke said, saying three staff members had come to her office Friday ahead of the three-hour early out asking that she check them out for symptoms of the coronavirus. She was able to calm their fears by showing them a video containing factual information about the virus.

While students will be able to access those platforms through cellphones with internet capabilities, the district has plans in place to provide Wi-Fi, as well as Chromebook rentals, to those who need it.

“We have district hotspots, we have buses that are Wi-Fi enabled, so if we know there are certain neighborhoods or areas where we have a higher density of students without internet access, we can go park a bus there — one of those Wi-Fi enabled buses — and park it in that neighborhood,” Curriculum Director Cory Johnson said. “They have a pretty good range on them.”

Johnson said students also could come to school cafeterias for internet access, though they would need to be supervised to make sure they are seated no closer than six feet apart. The recommended distance to keep to protect from droplet-transmitted viruses is three feet.

The district already implemented remote instruction for students last year for digital make-up days due to a large number of snow days.

“This is not new. We did this last year. And it created one of the most successful things I’ve seen at the middle school level with the Student Spotlight,” Coen said, referencing a family night during which students showcased projects they completed through the digital make-up days. It was implemented last year by Edward Stone Middle School Principal Angie Butler.

It was successful at the middle and high schools, but the elementary schools had more difficulty, board member Deborah Hatteburg pointed out. Because elementary students are not issued their own Chromebooks, their make-up work consisted largely of worksheet packets and at-home, hand-on projects, some of which required parent involvement.

School board member Joel Sieren questioned whether it would be better to shut down schools entirely without offering remote instruction and making up the missed days later, citing concerns over students would be as likely to do the work through digital instruction as they would in the classroom. Coen pointed to last year’s digital make-up days, explaining some students did some of the work, some did all of it and some did none, much like what happens in class. He also pointed to the economic importance of continuing payroll as the district is the region’s second-largest employer.

“The economic impact of having Burlington Community Schools is tremendous,” Coen said. “By doing this we’re avoiding a shutdown, we’re keeping our payroll moving, we’re trying to help the economy and we’re letting our employees still be able to shop, pay for their car, take their kid to the doctor.”

Should Burlington schools close, the district still will provide food to its students, as well as West Burlington and Notre Dame students as Burlington has more resources to continue providing that service amid a closure than the smaller schools. Coen said the district also will get in contact with Great River Christian School to offer the same assistance.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture runs the food, and we have to be able to push food out whether we’re closed or not,” Coen said, explaining he has been consulting with West Burlington and Notre Dame administrators about the issue. “There will be reimbersables that come from government funding through FEMA.”

Business Director Greg Reynolds explained the state already has submitted a waiver to the federal government for the food service program allowing schools to operate it in a manner similar to the summer food program.

Delivery points will be established throughout the area, where students will be able to stop to pick up “grab-and-go”-type meals.

Coen said he will be consulting with Menke throughout the week, keeping an eye on the rate of the coronavirus’ spread, before making a decision if the state hasn’t already done so by Thursday.

“One thing that frightens me is command paralysis. If your command can’t make a decision, you’re left hanging out,” said Coen, who served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel before being promoted to full colonel by former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver. “I wish the state of Iowa would say, ’In the best interest of our children, we’re doing x.’”

In the meantime, the schools maintenance and custodial efforts have taken extra steps to keep commonly used surfaces sanitized and encourage students to be mindful of their own personal hygiene. Maintenance Director Tim Kesterke said 56 hand sanitizing dispensers recently were installed throughout the district, and Menke reported seeing students use them frequently.

Higher education institutions already closing

Southeastern Community College and Iowa Wesleyan University last week announced they will be joining other universities and community colleges throughout the state in canceling or postponing events until at least after the first week of April, as well as temporarily transitioning to online instruction when students return from spring break. Campuses for both institutions will remain open for students needing to return there.

IW, which made the announcement Thursday, will extend its spring break by one week to March 23, with face-to-face classes moving to online delivery through at least April 3.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to put some measures in place to protect the health of our campus community,” Iowa Wesleyan University President Chris Plunkett said in a press release. “This is especially important given the pending return of our students, faculty, and staff from their travels over spring break. We remain deeply committed to our students and their educational journey and to completing the semester.”

SCC’s time frame is similar, with classes resuming March 25 and online delivering being implemented until at least April 5. SCC President Michael Ash said it is possible the online instructional delivery could be continued beyond April 5 and even through the end of the spring semester, depending on how the pandemic continues to spread.

“We don’t have anything in the area that’s a problem, but my concern is the two weeks after spring break,” Ash said Thursday before meeting with other college administrators and faculty to discuss whether to close face-to-face classes. “These kids go all over the place and then they come back and there’s a 14-day incubation period, so if they come in contact toward the end of the spring break week and they come back here, then we don’t know about it until the 13th, 14th day.”

Ash said not all instructors are comfortable with or set up for the transition, but resources will be available to help them get the necessary materials online.

Plans for how labs and other hands-on learning activities will be carried out have yet to be decided.

Another problem the college is grappling with is internships and clinical hours for students enrolled in health professions programs. Ash said the college was notified last week that hospitals the college partners with have canceled clinicals for the time being. Some companies and businesses have done the same with SCC interns.

Ash is yet uncertain how this will impact program completion as clinical hours and internships are curriculum requirements.

The school’s enrollment and athletic programs also could take a hit. Ash said one student, a soccer player, who traveled home to Germany likely will not return due to travel restrictions and Europe’s high rate of coronavirus infections.

“This is all uncharted territory for us,” Ash said.