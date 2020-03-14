Alex George first picked up bowling five years ago, more as something to do with friends than anything else.

On Saturday, George was one of 20 bowlers from Charles City playing in the Iowa State Open Bowling Tournament at KingPin Lanes.

On Sunday, the same group will be participating in the team event, which is taking place at the Iris Bowling Center in Mount Pleasant.

With all that is going on in the world these days, the Charles City group was just looking to get away, put all the worries of the world aside and have a little fun doing what they love — bowling with friends.

“I’ve been bowling for five years,” George said. “It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. We have a lot of fun. It’s a good group of guys. We do it more for the entertainment than the actual bowling. It’s just fun to get together. It didn’t go ideal. It didn’t go as we wanted it to. We’re just having fun.”

“There’s a few of us that bowled well,” said Tyler Mitchell, who was part of George’s team along with Joseph Becker and Zach Sullivan. “Some of us struggled a little bit, but overall the state tournament is always a fun time. We’re just here having a good time and get away for the weekend. A lot of us bowl leagues together. There are four Charles City teams in total that come this week and a couple more come later on.”

While the bowling didn’t go quite as they had planned, the Charles City crew nonetheless was having a good time, just as the other teams from Harlan, Cedar Rapids, Anamosa, Marshalltown, Des Moines, St. Ansgar, Clinton and Davenport seemed to be having.

It was as much about having fun and getting to meet new friends as it was about competitive bowling, although there was plenty of that, as well.

“We’re just having a good time and bowling while we’re at it,” Mitcell said. “I’ve been bowling for as long as I can remember. We’ve been coming here for three or four years now since we put a team together.

“It’s super nice. We stayed over in Mount Pleasant, so we’re going to hang out here for the day and then go back tonight to Mount Pleasant. It will be a lot of fun.”

“This is a really nice place. Impressive,” George said. “We’re going to hang out here for the rest of the day. We’ll go out and get something to eat later and just have fun.”

Teams from Manning, Cedar Rapids, Maquoketa, Dubuque, Waukon, Laurens, Muscatine and Mount Pleasant will be at KingPins beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The tournament started Feb. 1 and runs through May 17.