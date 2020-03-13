It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
2-2-20
A hit and run was reported that occurred in the 600 block of Polk st.
2-5-20
Male was arrested for driving while barred.
2-10-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
2-11-20
Dollar General reported their vehicle was struck by a vehicle. This was a medical issue and male transported by EMS.
2-13-20
Kum & Go reported a theft.
2-22-20
Kum & Go reported a theft. One juvenile charged with theft 5th and minor in possession of alcohol.
2-24-20
Arrested male on probation revocation warrant.