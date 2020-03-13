Concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, did little to dampen the mood of attendees at the 29th annual SnowBull.

SnowBull is held on the second weekend of March each year, and 2020 is no exception.

“We aren’t afraid of a little virus,” said Mike O’Neil, executive director of Burlington River Front Entertainment.

Thursday events throughout the U.S. were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceling its basketball tournament. A large rodeo in Houston was canceled this week as well.

O’Neil said canceling the event was never discussed and that, without a case in Des Moines County, there wasn’t much reason to cancel.

As of Thursday, there were 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iowa. Of these cases, 14 are in Johnson County. Pottowatomie and Carroll counties each have one case.

Des Moines County Public Health Administrator Christa Poggemiller said the Iowa Department of Public Health will only release the location of cases if they deem it in the best interest of public health.

That’s not to say extra precautions aren’t being taken to ensure the event would be virus free.

O’Neil said surfaces were being wiped down more regularly than they ordinarily would be. Signs also were posted in restrooms reminding attendees to was their hands.

But the little precautions didn’t do much to dampen the mood of the crowd that came to see 37 young men take on 2,000-pound bulls.

Coming to SnowBull every year is a family tradition for Brian and Jessica McCabe. Brian McCabe said a late family member of his used to attend SnowBull every year, and now the Burlington couple come each year to carry on the tradition.

“I’m not too worried,” he said about the threat of the coronavirus.

Holley Pagel of Wisconsin and her daughter, Kyli, said attending SnowBull, virus or no virus, is a no-brainer.

“I know some riders, and we follow the Rice Bull Riding Co. around,” Pagel said of the company that promotes SnowBull.

Pagel and her daughter enjoyed an evening of bull riding fun as if there was no pandemic, just as they do every year.

This year was the first time Tennie Neal of Mount Pleasant has attended SnowBull. She was in Fort Madison for Tristate Rodeo with friends, so she wasn’t completely new to watching bull riding.

“A li’l virus ain’t gonna stop me,” Neal said.

2020 marks the 29th anniversary of Snowbull, which was created as a charity event. The event now raises about $3,000 each year for charities in southeast Iowa. This year, the chosen charity was Through Joshua’s Eyes, a charity that aims to provide social support to those with disabilities and their families.

Snowbull continues at 10 a.m. today with Mutton Bustin’, similar to bull riding but with children riding a sheep, for children 3 to 6 years old, Goat Tying, placing a hair clip on a goat’s tail, for children 6 to 12, and a variety of bull-riding themed activities for children of all ages.

The first 50 children will be eligible to participate in Mutton Bustin, and the first 12 for Goat Tying.

The events will start after they are full.

Tonight is the last night of Snowbull. The box office will open at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The main event begins at 7 p.m.