BOONE — The Invest in Iowa Act, which will increase state revenue by about $540 million, is a bold plan that can help Iowa plan for the next decade, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday during a town hall meeting in Boone.

“We really need to not just plan for 2020. We need to plan for 2030 and beyond,” Reynolds said to about 70 people at Boone City Hall. “The Invest in Iowa Act … I think will take that first bold step.”

Local mental health regions now are funded almost entirely through property taxes, but that would change under the new bill, shifting the bulk of mental health funding to the state general fund, with money coming, at least in part, from a 1 cent sales tax increase.

“Mental funding is an area that we’re working on, maybe some compromise to see if we can’t get it all off of property tax payers,” Reynolds said.

Additionally, lower income Iowans would see a tax cut of 25 percent. It also would reduce the highest income tax rate from 8.5 percent to 5.5 percent by 2023, according to the governor.

The bill also would reduce Iowa’s number of income tax brackets from nine to eight in 2021 and down to four in 2023.

An analysis of the bill’s implementation by the non-partisan Tax Foundation found it would take Iowa’s ranking from 42nd to 20th in the nation, which would help attract new businesses and industries to the state.

“That goes a long ways in making us much more competitive with our peers,” Reynolds said. “I’m really excited for when you’re trying to bring business and industry into the state, that I think this is a tool we could use to do that.”

One of the aspects of the bill is that the revenue would be used to provide tax relief to Iowans, fund Iowa’s Regional Mental Health System and fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.

The Reynolds’ bill would put 3/8 of the proposed 1-cent tax toward the trust, bringing in $172 million in sustainable funding annually.

Residents who attended the town hall, like Mike Shannon, applauded the governor’s bill.

“I’ll say thank you for introducing this bill,” Shannon said during a question and answer part of the town hall. “We’ve been waiting 10 years for the natural resources to receive adequate funding.”

Other residents, like Joyce Green, said she’s skeptical of how the bill will help roll out the governor’s mental health promises to the local level.

“I have my doubts,” she said. “I think that the legislators and people in the statehouse aren’t treating mental health care and coverage like the crisis it is in this state.”

Reynolds said that for those who support the proposal, they should make their voice heard to their legislators who are currently in session.

“If you do support it, let your legislators now, because I believe this is moving in the right direction,” she said.