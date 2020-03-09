"The Art of William Henry Jackson" will be discussed by Dean Knudsen at this month's Nebraska City Historical Society meeting.

Jackson was the first person to photograph Yellowstone. He was also an accomplished painter, and his drawings and paintings provide valuable insights into a time when America was suffering through the Civil War and venturing west in search of a national identity.

Knudsen is the museum curator at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. He has worked for the National Park Service since 1991.

The presentation is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the West Banquet Hall of the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting, 1320 Central Ave.

Visit NebraskaCityMuseums.org for more information.