Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students and instructors proudly display a DMACC flag in front of the iconic Tower Bridge in London during a recent tour of the city. A group of 23 students from seven different DMACC campuses and centers are participating in the annual DMACC London Study Abroad Program during the spring 2020 semester. The students took classes through mid-February at DMACC and then traveled to London, where they are spending eight weeks living with British families while continuing their DMACC studies. Their course work includes an interactive weekly lecture led by a British instructor. To learn more about the DMACC London Study Abroad Program, visit www.dmacc.edu/studyabroad.