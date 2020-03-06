The Perry Chamber Annual Dinner will be held on Tuesday, April 7 at La Poste, starting at 5:30 p.m. In addition to celebrating the past year’s successes and kicking off the annual Fourth of July fireworks fundraising efforts with a live pie auction, the evening’s festivities will also include an award ceremony.

Nominations are now open for two annual awards, 2019 Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, through 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The 2018 awards went to Hulgan Plumbing & Heating and Emily Leslie, respectively.

The Spirit of Perry Business of the Year Award celebrates a business that best embodies the spirit of the Perry Chamber of Commerce and the Perry Community by serving as an example to others through their leadership, service and commitment.

The Jack Finneseth Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award celebrates an individual that best embodies the spirit and passion Finneseth had about volunteerism. Like Finneseth, this individual goes above and beyond to ensure the success of many events and programs through selflessness and many volunteer hours, much of the time going unrecognized.

Nominations may be submitted via an online survey link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/6TH39X6.

For more information about the nomination process or the pie auction, contact Lynsi Pasutti at Lynsi.Pasutti@PerryIA.org or (515)465-4601.