How would you like to go on a shopping spree and help a worthy cause at the same time?

If your answer was yes, you’ll be interested to hear about the ongoing Spring Silent Auction event at Nebraska City’s Kregel Windmill Museum.

Join in on the fun by dropping by the museum location at 1416 Second Ave., to place your bid. Items have been donated locally and all funds collected from the auction will help the museum continue its excellent programming for children and families of Nebraska City and the surrounding area. It may even be possible to save off the fair market price for your favorite item while helping fund educational opportunities.

Check out items and bid in person or do go to the Kregel Windmill Museum Facebook page. For more information email info@kregelmuseum.org or call 402-873-1078. The auction ends at 5 p.m. on March 21.

There are a total of 50 items up for bid.