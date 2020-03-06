The Morton-James Public Library will host an event on Tuesday, March 10, to showcase items made in the Library Innovation Studio over the last four and a half months.

The showcase will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with short remarks at 5:30 p.m. in the Kimmel Gallery.

Local community members have created items on the vinyl cutter, laser cutter, heat press and 3D printer for gifts or to sell, for personal and for business purposes.

This program is to showcase their work and to show appreciation to the community members and partners who have made this project possible.

Those who have used the Library Innovation Studio to create are invited to bring their pieces to the Library through March 9, to have them put into the display.

Contact Donna Kruse at dkruse@nebraskacity.com if you have questions.

The equipment is available to use, for those who have been trained, through March 14 during regular Library hours.

The Nebraska Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project is supported in part by the Nebraska Library Commission, partnering with the University of Nebraska Lincoln Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension, and Regional Library Systems. The project is funded through a National Leadership Grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS grant #LG-95-17-0046-17).

The event is free and open to the public.

MJPL is located at 923 1st Corso.



