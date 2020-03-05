The Nebraska baseball team is scheduled to make seven television appearances during the 2020 regular season, including three on the Big Ten Network and three on NET.

NU’s first showing on BTN is slated for Tuesday, March 31 against Kansas State at Hawks Field, starting at 6:35 p.m. BTN will also televise the April 26 game at Michigan, the 2019 College World Series runner-up. The match-up with the Wolverines has been moved one hour earlier to 11 a.m. (CT) to accommodate for the TV window.

The Huskers’ May 3 contest against Ohio State, the 2019 Big Ten Tournament champions, will also be shown on BTN. First pitch for the game has been pushed two hours later to start at 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field.

Nebraska’s NET schedule features home games against Northwestern (March 28 at 2:05 p.m.), Creighton (April 21 at 6:35 p.m.) and Ohio State (May 1 at 6:35 p.m.) at Hawks Field.

The April 28 game between Nebraska and Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. The start time for that game has been moved to 7 p.m. (30 minutes later than the originally scheduled time).

2020 Nebraska Baseball TV Schedule

Saturday, March 28 vs. Northwestern – 2:05 p.m. (NET)

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Kansas State – 6:35 p.m. (BTN)

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Creighton – 6:35 p.m. (NET)

Sunday, April 26 at Michigan – 11 a.m. (BTN)

Tuesday, April 28 at Creighton – 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, May 1 vs. Ohio State – 6:35 p.m. (NET)

Sunday, May 3 vs. Ohio State – 3:05 p.m. (BTN)