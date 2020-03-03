Fifteen Nebraska City Middle and High School students participated in the art exhibition at Self Expressions art gallery in February. Honey Lynn Self opened up her art gallery to display and showcase the many talents of students from Nebraska City Public Schools. Self explained how much her customers and resident artists enjoyed the pieces the students shared. The end of the exhibition included a "Meet and Greet," where members from the community could come in and meet the artists behind the work. It was a great opportunity, and a perfect way to support our young, aspiring artists! Participating middle school artists were Rowan Coe, Jaden McVay, Hanna Peter, Julia Esser, Alejandra Arenillas, Charlotte Ulfers, Jehu Perales-Gutierrez, TeaLi Morillo-Fox, Quinn Ammon, and Stella Young. Participating high school artists were Vinh Phan, Abby Arenillas, Madison Bolton, Katie Dia, and Renee Williams.

photos submitted