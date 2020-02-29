Submitted to DCN

INDIANOLA — Simpson College announced the names of local students who made the Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.


The following students made the Dean’s List by achieving a minimum 3.7 GPA for the semester:


Rachel Bieker of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School


Tyler Blaess of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School


Kate Derrick of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School


Tyrese Moore of Waukee, a graduate of Waukee High School


Silvia Murillo of Perry, a graduate of Dowling Catholic High School


Katherine Pantzar of Dallas Center, a graduate of Dallas Center Grimes High School


Molly Platte of Urbandale, a graduate of Waukee High School


Amanda Stadtlander of Van Meter, a graduate of Van Meter High School