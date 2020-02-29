The Ballard Community Clothes Pantry in Huxley, which has been in operation for 25 years, is open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays. It is also open by appointment by calling Jeriann McLaughlin at (515) 291-3543. The pantry is a free service where you can donate clothing and household items of all kinds, or you can shop for items free of charge. The clothes pantry is located behind Ballard Creek Retirement Center on Highway 69. Access is behind the building by the garage area.