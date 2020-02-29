Saturday

Feb 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM


Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Norfolk man on charges of first degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography. The victim is a minor.

Robert E. Brown, 59, of Norfolk, was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. The arrest follows an investigation that began in January. The investigation began with a report of a sexual assault against a minor.

Brown was lodged in Madison County Corrections.