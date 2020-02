The Nemaha Natural Resources District will host a free workshop on Thursday, March 5, at the Union Bank basement, 514 G St., in Pawnee City. Registration begins at 8:30, and the workshop runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Speakers from the Nebraska Forest Service, Nemaha NRD, and Lower Platte South NRD will provide information and answer questions.

Sponsors are the Nebraska Forest Service, Nemaha NRD, and UNL Extension. Contact Steve Karloff at 402-315-1715 or skarloff1@unl.edu for more information.