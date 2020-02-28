The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.

Agenda items include discussion/action on a small wireless facilities permit application, discussion/action on a $9,700 bid for general insurance consultant services from Charlesworth Consulting LLC, and discussion/action about trimming/removing mature trees within city limits.

The council has also scheduled a closed-session discussion on a dispute between the Nebraska City Municipal Airport Authority and Infinity Aviation Inc.