Governor Pete Ricketts commented on the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board’s decision to raise the State of Nebraska’s revenue forecast for the current fiscal year 2019-2020 (FY2020) and next fiscal year 2020-2021 (FY2021). Today, the board increased the projection for both years of the budget biennium by a combined total of $140 million.

“Nebraska’s economy continues to grow, and the forecasting board’s action reflects ongoing optimism for the future,” said Gov. Ricketts.