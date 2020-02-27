The Center for Rural Affairs will host and “Getting an Early Start Gardening Class” and Seed Giveaway at the Center for Children and Families, 917 Wildwood Lane, on Wednesday, March 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join Erin Schoenberg and Jordan Feyerherm of the Center for Rural Affairs for an interactive and informative class all about starting seeds and getting a head start for spring planting in your backyard garden.

Attendees will learn how to create their own DIY seed germination kit, how to start plants from seed, when to transplant them outdoors, and other tips and tricks for garden success!

Supplies for germination kits, informative handouts, as well as a goody bag of seeds will be given to everyone who attends the class.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring any general garden questions they may have to share in group discussion. Contact Jordan Feyerherm at JordanF@cfra.org for more information.