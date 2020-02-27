The Otoe County Courthouse will soon have a new backup generator to replace one that is 15 years old.

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners approved a Hazard Mitigation Grant program acquisition application from Otoe County Emergency Manager Gregg Goebel to order the new generator, which will be installed this summer behind the courthouse.

The new generator should last 50 years with routine maintenance, said Goebel, who added that the County EMA, which maintains five other generators in the county, could take over maintenance of the new equipment.

One air-conditioning unit behind the courthouse will have to be relocated to accommodate the new 12-foot-long unit, said Board Chair Jerad Sornson.

The grant will cover 75 percent of the purchase and installation cost of the new unit, said Goebel. Otoe County will have to pay the remaining 25 percent of the cost, which is estimated to be about $27,000.

During the Feb. 25 meeting, commissioners also took the following actions:



Approved hiring Miller Monroe Farrell as the broker of record for bidding property, casualty, and workers’ compensation insurance for July 2020 renewal;

Approved Doug Friedli and Brenda McIntosh as new board members of the Otoe County Visitors Committee, and approved Dean Shissler as the board’s vice chair;

Tabled an application for a conditional use permit for a cell phone tower at 1841 S. 66 Rd., Peru, pending input from the Federal Aviation Admistration about the proposed height of the new tower, which would be close to the final approach for pilots landing at the Nebraska City Municipal Airport;

Approved a subdivision plat of the Brehm-Neels subdivision, a 5.77-acre tract located in part of a 20-acre tract at County Roads J and 23; and

Approved a Class C liquor license for JC’s Clubhouse Grill, located at The Golf Club at Table Creek, 5633 I Rd..



The next regular meeting of the Otoe County Board of Commissioners is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Otoe County Courthouse.