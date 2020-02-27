The Otoe County Mutual Aid Association, serving the citizens of Burr, Douglas, Dunbar, Nebraska City, Otoe, Palmyra, Syracuse, Talmage, Unadilla and rural Otoe County, will conduct a day of training on Sunday, March 29, at Syracuse.

Fire Training for self contained breathing apparatus will be taught by Darin Lintner from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The course is limited to 20 students.

EMS and Fire Training for a mass casualty incident will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The course, which will be taught by Andrew Snodgrass, has been limited to 50 students and has been approved for six continuing education credits.

Registration for classes required at https://bit.ly/3a42cz7. Check in begins at 7 a.m. at the Syracuse Fire Station with classes beginning promptly at 8 a.m. Bring a department issued ID for check in. Registration is $10 per person. Do not bring cash. Departments will receive invoices. Lunch will be provided.