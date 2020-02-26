This past fall, Peru State announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling to their

collegiate sports programs. The bowling teams will begin in the fall of 2020.

On Sunday, March 1, the athletic department is hosting an additional tryout. The tryout will run from 1

p.m. to 3 p.m.

All potential bowlers are invited to attend the tryouts. There will be no cost to participate as those in

attendance will have an opportunity to bowl up to three games while coaches assess potential talent.

Pre-registration is preferred. Contact Bobcat associate athletic director Ted L. Harshbarger via email at tharshbarger@peru.edu or by phone at 402-872-2380 to register or for more information. Additional

bowling questions can also be directed to bowling coaching assistants Nate Seitz (nseitz@peru.edu) or Jeni Seitz (jseitz@peru.edu) or at bowldogalley@yahoo.com. The Seitzs are the proprietors of Bowldog Alley.

The College has both athletic and academic scholarship funds available for potential student-athletes.

Peru State officials will be in attendance as well to answer questions from prospective students and or their parents regarding admissions and other College policies.