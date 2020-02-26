In their first ever State Dance Competition, the S-D-A Starlettes took Runner Up in Hip Hop against 11 other teams. The Dance Championships were held Feb. 21 in Grand Island at the Heartland Event Center.

The 14 members of the Starlettes worked tirelessly to prepare for the competition. They competed in two categories: Pom and Hip Hop. The endless early morning practices and conditioning paid off when they took runner up at the State Competition. Coach Ashley Anderson said, “They were so thrilled and so happy - couldn’t stop crying!”

Though it is acceptable to hire a choreographer, the Starlettes elected to do all of their own choreography for the routines. Camryn Tompkins, Jennifer Daharsh, Nikki Kempel, and coach Ashley Anderson worked on both routines. Liz Leavenhagen assisted with the Pom routine, and Leah Leavenhagen assisted with Hip Hop.

Even though the choreography is a lot of extra work, coach Anderson said, “We were really proud of that!”

The dance team was supported by a group of parents and friends at the competition. Anderson said, “We had a great spirit section!” When giving their scores, judges commended the Starlettes for their Showmanship and Projection. The team is thrilled with the results, and they had a lot of fun preparing for and competing in the State Championships.