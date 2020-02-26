This year’s celebration of Nebraska Public Transit Week will feature something a little different: a month-long collection of items for the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

Donations of non-perishable food, personal care items, diapers, and baby wipes will be accepted at the Blue Rivers Public Transportation office beginning March 2, said BRPT Dispatcher Bobbi Lechner.

The office is located at 703 Central Ave., and collected items will be displayed in the office window through Wednesday, April 8, when a BRPT bus will be stuffed with the donations and taken to the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church, said Lechner.

Other planned Public Transit Week events include an Open House at the BRPT office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.

Riders will receive free rides on Monday, April 6. On April 7, a donation to the Food Pantry will be the fare for a ride, said Lechner.

Wednesday, April 8, will offer half-price rides for all riders, followed by a prize drawing for riders who take the bus on Thursday, April 9.

This year’s events conclude with an on-bus Scavenger Hunt on Friday, April 10.

Before Nebraska Public Transit Week begins,

Nebraska City preschool students will have an

opportunity to “Decorate the New Bus,” said Lechner.

Students will have until March 26 to submit their decorated bus pictures to the BRPT office.

Sixteen entries will receive prizes, said Lechner. For more information on BRPT, call 402-873-3005. Rides must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.