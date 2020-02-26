Homestead National Monument of America will host a special presentation on Women, The West, and Suffrage in honor of Women’s History Month. Blake Bell, former Homestead Historian and now instructor of history at Southeastern Community College of Iowa, will present his research on the ways that citizenship, property laws, and new opportunities in the west were all related to the history of women’s suffrage. Blake Bell’s presentation will be at the Education Center, Sunday, March 8th, at 2:00 p.m.



Homestead National Monument of America is proud to commemorate Women’s History month this March, celebrating the important role the Homestead Act has had on women’s suffrage. Please join us at the monument to learn more about this previously underrepresented part of American history.



