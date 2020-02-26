Congressman says bill ––An Important Step Toward Establishing the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) offered the following statement today regarding House passage of H.R. 2490, which directs the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a feasibility study of designating the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail.



“Chief Standing Bear didn’t seek to be a civil rights leader; he simply wanted to bury his dead son on his ancestral homeland. Yet he changed the course of history through that transcendent moment when he raised his hand in that Omaha courtroom and said: ‘I am a man. God made us both,’” Fortenberry said.



“Today, the United States House of Representatives honored the great Ponca Chief’s legacy by passing H.R. 2490, which takes an important first step towards establishing the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail,” Fortenberry added.