YALE – Landus Cooperative announced its strategic plans to strengthen and modernize its swine and beef feed business. The two-part announcement includes investment in a new mill and leveraging industry partnerships.

“Our customers know we’ve been working for the last two years to identify the right time and place for a new mill,” said Mark Cullen, Chief Animal Nutrition Officer for Landus Cooperative. “Area swine and beef production is on the rise and, thanks to our state’s livestock customers, our feed business is performing well and has the resources to expand. We’re ready to take advantage of recent success to elevate the value of every acre in the region.”

Part one of the cooperative’s strategy calls for the construction of a 400,000-ton mill and major upgrades to receiving and the current four-million bushels of storage capacity at its adjacent grain facility in Yale. The cooperative already owns more than 80 acres to the east of the Guthrie County location. A construction start-date is contingent upon project planning and engineering.

In the second part of its plan, the cooperative announced it has an eye on other feed projects for its 26-county area.

“As an independent livestock producer, I am excited to share that Landus Cooperative is engaging with strategic partners at key locations in and around our territory to meet growing demand from our livestock producers,” said Gowrie, Iowa-area farmer and President of the Board, Jim Carlson. “As our new CEO, Matt Carstens, joins our team, we will advance our partnerships with key livestock industry players to leverage member equity and elevate the value of every acre in our territory. On behalf of our farmer-members and customers, we are excited to make a new feed mill a reality.”

Cullen added that specific project plans will be announced as details are finalized with industry partners.