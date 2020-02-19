Southeast Community College has released its schedule of continuing education courses that will be taught during spring 2020 in Otoe County.

Unless otherwise noted, classes will be taught at the Nebraska City Learning Center, 819 Central Ave.

Non-credit spring classes include

QuickBooks 2018: Basic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 2. Cost $159.

Handling Workplace Conflict, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 8. Cost $229.

Top 7 Tools to Help You Manage Projects, 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 27. Cost $145.

Managing Multiple Generations, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 23. Cost $229.

Electrical Fundamentals, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, through Thursday, April 16. Cost $629.

Variable Frequency Drives, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 3. Cost $459.

CPR-Basic Life Support, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Cost $55.

Computer Basics 101, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, through Thursday, April 23. Cost $149.

Intermediate Computers, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, through Thursday, May 27. Cost $159.

Video Chatting, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 6. Cost $24.

Excel 2016: Basic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 17. Cost $159.

Excel 2016: Intermediate, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 29. Cost $159.

Office 365 Basics, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 18. Cost $139.

PowerPoint 2016: Basic, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18. Cost $159.

Word 2016: Basic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 8. Cost $159.

.Word 2016: Intermediate, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 19. Cost $159.

Building a Website Level I, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 5, OR 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11 (two sessions. Separate enrollment required for each). Cost $159.

Personalized computer training is available at the Nebraska City Learning Center. Cost is $99 for three hours of one-on-one instruction.

One-on-one social media training is also available for $35 for up to 1 hour of instruction.

Call Cindy Meyer at 402-323-3636 or email cmeyer@southeast.edu for more information.

Backyard Chickens, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 20. Cost $24.

Pet Massage, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Cost $31.18 (class plus sales tax).

Buying, Selling and Evaluating Antiques, Coins and Collectibles, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 7. Cost $35.

Drawing: Peacock Feather and Candles, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 16. Cost $24 (plus $12 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Drawing: Country Barn, Charcoal, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, Syracuse Public Library, 480 Fifth St. Cost $19 (plus $10 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Drawing: Bear in the Field, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Cost $19 (plus $10 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Bob Ross Painting: Golden Rays of Sunlight, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Saturday, May 2. NCHS Art Room, 141 Steinhart Park Rd. Cost $45 (plus $25 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Bob Ross: Sunset on the Water, 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, Syracuse Public Library, 480 Fifth St. Cost $19 (plus $18 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Bob Ross: Sweet Spring Day, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 16. Cost $29 (plus $25 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Welcome to Medicare, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. , Thursday, April 16, or Tuesday, June 16. Cost is free, but preregistration is required. Webinar presentations are also available. To register for in-person or webinar classes, visit www.doi.ne.gov/shiip. Call 402-471-2841 with questions.

Let’s Get Saucy, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus $20 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Sushi 101, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus materials fee determined by seafood market price at class time, payable in class by cash or check only).

Pizza on the Grill, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus $25 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

The Best of Breakfast, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus $25 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Thai Night: It’s a Wrap! 6 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus $15 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Basic Conversational Sign Language, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 23 through May 28. Cost $59.

Meet, Eat and Learn: The Not So Sweet Truth, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 16. Cost $10 (includes light lunch).

Babysitting 101, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Cost $29.

Yoga, 5:30 to 6:15 p.n., Mondays, April 13 to May 11 OR May 18 to June 15 OR 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, April 15 to May 13 OR May 20 to June 17 (four sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $35.

Yoga and Pilates, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, April 14 to May 12, Fitness Plus, 940 12 St. Cost $35.

Flow Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., Sundays, April 19 to May 24, Fitness Plus, 940 12 St. Cost $39.

ZUMBA Active, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, April 16 to May 14 OR May 21 to June 18 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

BodyPump, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, April 13 to May 11 OR May 18 to June 15 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $49.

Senior Stretch and Flex, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays, April 17 to May 15 OR May 22 to June 19 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

Water Aerobics, 5:30 to 6:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 14 to May 14 OR May 19 to June 18 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Pool, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $49.

Visit https://www. southeast.edu/nebraska-city-learning-center/ for registration information or call Cindy Meyer at 402-323-3636.