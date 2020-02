March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Nebraska City. Mayor Bryan Bequette read a proclamation to that effect at the beginning of the Feb. 17 Nebraska City City Council meeting. The Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program is available to assist citizens in need of their services. Call the helpline at 1-833-262-2519or visit problemgambling.nebraska.gov for more resources. See additional stories from the council meeting inside this issue and in a future issue of the paper.