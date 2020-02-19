No changes were made to the final results from the Grant Township caucus location in Ames, according to recanvass results published by the Iowa Democratic Party.

The Grant Township caucus results were recanvassed following a request made last week by the campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

The precinct, located in Room 116 of the Des Moines Area Community College’s Ames campus, initially reported that Buttigieg ended with 10 out of 32 votes after first alignment, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with nine, but received one county delegate following the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses.

Sanders won Story County with 29.5 percent of superdelegates, followed by Warren with 25 percent and Klobuchar with 20 percent.

Buttigieg’s 18 percent was good enough for fourth in the county.

Among the combined 85 precincts requested for canvass — Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders Sanders campaigns requested recanvassing of 28 and 66 precincts, respectively.

While a total of 26 changes were made, according to the state Democratic Party, an initial audit of the Democratic results ended with Buttigieg and Sanders virtually tied in state delegate equivalents at 26.2 percent.

Buttigieg, has 14 of Iowa’s national delegates and Sanders has 12, according to the state party.

Sanders’ presidential campaign on Tuesday announced it will request a recount in several precincts in the Iowa caucuses following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of recanvass results.

“While it is clear that Sen. Sanders won the popular vote in Iowa by 6,000 votes, the recanvass process reduced the State Delegate Equivalent deficit by 97 percent,” Bernie 2020 Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said in a press statement. “We now believe a recount will give Sen. Sanders enough State Delegate Equivalents to put him over the top by that metric as well.”

The recanvass requests were the latest in the fall-out from the caucuses, where results were delayed for days because of a problem with an app the state Democratic Party used to tally results on caucus night. The delay and controversy that followed led to the resignation of state party chairman Troy Price last week.