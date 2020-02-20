A $5,000 Nebraska Lucky for Life prize from September will expire on Tuesday, March 24.



For the September 26, 2019, Lucky for Life drawing, a $5,000 winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 2104 Pratt Avenue in Bellevue. The ticket matched four of the five winning white ball numbers (04, 11, 33, 43, 47) and the Lucky Ball number (17).



Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and claim any prizes as soon as possible.



Prizes of $501 to $19,999 must be claimed by mail or in person at a Nebraska Lottery Claim Center. The Omaha Claim Center is located in the Nebraska State Office Building at 1313 Farnam Street. Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information on claiming prizes.



The odds of winning $5,000 playing Lucky for Life are 1 in 143,356. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.



The Nebraska Lottery joined the multi-state Lucky for Life game in August 2017. Sales of Lucky for Life have helped raise a total of over $759 million for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.