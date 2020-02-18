Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. is currently seeking nominations for the 2020 Arbor Day Honoree and Tree Planter of the Year.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 27.

The Arbor Day Honoree Award is given to an individual or group who has contributed their time and talents in making Nebraska City a better place to live.

They exemplify the spirit of J. Sterling Morton and his family with their generosity, vision, compassion, and courage.

Past win- ners have included those who serve Nebraska City through their workplace or their position, through volunteerism, or through social activism.

The Tree Planter of the Year is given to an individual or group who promotes tree planting, conservation, and care in the Nebraska City area.

The Arbor Day Honoree and Tree Planter will be recognized at a commemorative tree planting and reception on Friday, April 24, and during the 2020 Arbor Day Parade on Saturday, April 25.

Nominations must be submitted in writing and include the name and contact information of the nominee, as well as a short essay highlighting the nominee’s qualifications.

Submit to NCTC, 806 1st Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, or by emailing tpartsch@nebraskacity.com



