The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is now accepting grant applications for 2020 to promote outdoor recreation facilities and amenities for political subdivision parks and outdoor recreation areas through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The LWCF was established by Congress in 1964 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations and to provide money to governments to purchase land, water and wetlands to benefit all. The primary source of revenue for the LWCF is from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

The LWCF is administered by the National Park Service for outdoor recreation projects. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to: ballfields, soccer fields, swimming pools, picnicking facilities, playgrounds, pool renovations, splash pads, park acquisitions and development, and park related support facilities. All projects must encourage outdoor recreation and be in accordance with the Action Plan outlined in the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Project sponsors must be political subdivisions, such as cities, county governments or Natural Resource Districts. The LWCF provides reimbursable matching grants for up to 50 percent of the project costs.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has implemented a new online grant application system portal. Grant applications only will be accepted through this portal. The LWCF grant request for each project may be between $40,000 and $400,000, equating to $80,000 to $800,000 in total project costs. Grant applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 by 11:59 pm. All information and applicable materials are available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/lwcf.

Approved grants will be announced after the January 2021 Commission meeting. Contact Schuyler Sampson at 402-471-5283 or schuyler.sampson@nebraska.gov for information.