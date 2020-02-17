When she saw that neither of the incumbent parks commissioners was up for re-election, April Burch saw this as an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the community of Boone.

“I have followed City Council and Park Commission activities for a few years now and enjoy being involved in government,” said April Burch, Parks Commissioner. “Some of my earliest and best memories are of time spent in Boone city parks. My love of the outdoors led me to complete two years of national service in the AmeriCorps Watershed Stewards Project where I learned a great deal about watershed ecology, natural resources management, habitat restoration and working with the public.”

Burch is an avid gardener and naturalist and also enjoys parks a great deal to this day with her husband, five children, and our grandson.

Professionally, Burch is a technical writer and instructional designer, but she has served on a number of non-profit boards related to natural resource management and education for years.

“I created a non-profit organization that designed, developed and delivered natural resources management career education programs at an alternative high school,” said Burch. “Our program graduates were among the first to go on to college as they pursued degrees in natural resources management. I plan to bring those experiences to my work on the Park Commission.”

Burch hopes to create new ecology focused opportunities for residents to enjoy our city parks while supporting the hard work that our Parks Department employees do on a daily basis.

Since taking office, the Parks commission just completed their second meeting this week.

Mostly they’ve been conducting the regular business of the Parks Commission, meeting with community members and getting the lay of the land (literally and figuratively) from Boone’s Parks Director John Rouse and Parks Superintendent Mike Cornelis.

Goal of Burch’s goals includes working with local service and interest groups on volunteer projects within our parks.

“Long term, I plan to work on connecting with the available county, state, and federal resources to increase pollinator habitat within the city, create environmental education programs and build on existing outdoor recreation opportunities within the city while potentially adding new opportunities without impacting city budgets, Burch said. “I have a great deal of confidence in our collective civic pride and know that many of us enjoy finding new and resourceful ways to grow our community. I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”