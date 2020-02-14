Come to the Reading the Rocks event at Schramm Park State Recreation Area on April 4 and learn about the geology of the area.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., experts will be at the park’s Geological Display to guide guests on a journey through 300 million years of history at the outcrop. They will talk about how layers of rock can teach us about geological events that shape our planet, climate trends and organisms that lived long before humans.

“Long before humans existed, this space was inhabited by oceanic creatures of the distant past, which we can still find in the limestone layers,” said Kelly Ekue, outdoor education specialist at Schramm Education Center.

The event at the outcrop is free to the public, although a park entry permit is required. In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved to the Schramm Education Center, where admission fees apply.