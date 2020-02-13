Donna Jean Cronk is looking forward to continuing to serve the Perry community.

Perry Flowers by Donna Jean is now open at 1305 2nd St. in Perry. The business opened on Monday, Feb. 10.

“We’re doing a soft opening with a big Valentine bang,” Donna Jean said with a laugh.

The Perry store joins Flowers by Donna Jean in Woodward. Donna Jean and Dave Cronk own both buildings in Woodward and Perry.

“She had a lot of people pushing here to come here,” Dave said, as Donna Jean already had a number of Perry clientele. “That was the reason we made the decision to purchase a new building and let her make a footprint here permanently.”

Donna Jean added that a number of customers have been waiting for them to open the Perry store.

“I had a gentleman the other day who came into Woodward. He’s like ‘so you’re opening up Monday?’” Donna Jean, adding that she was opening on Feb. 10 in Perry. “He says ‘well, good because I won’t have to stop in Woodward anymore. It will be so much closer to home for me.”

Donna Jean is looking forward to serving her customers both in Perry and in Woodward. The Woodward store will remain open and Donna Jean will pop back between both locations.

“Still a full-service floral shop with that Flowers by Donna Jean touch,” Donna Jean said of the Perry store. “We will be having some antiques and gifts, a lot like what we’ve done in Woodward.”

She especially enjoys getting to customize bouquets, arrangements and other items for her customers.

“The biggest thing is I find it a huge honor to be able to help somebody out with their floral needs, when it comes to, whether it be funeral, weddings, even some of their everyday stuff. It’s huge,” Donna Jean said.

The Woodward store will celebrate 30 years in business this year while this year will be the first for the Perry location.

“We’ve made a commitment to the community in purchasing this building. To both communities,” Dave said of Perry and Woodward.

Donna Jean is looking forward to continuing to serve the Perry and Woodward customers, along with others throughout the area.

“We’ve already been serving the community here,” Donna Jean said of Perry. “We’ve been serving them for 30 years, but the thing is that we’re just a little closer to home here to be able to help them out, to walk through the doors instead of having to travel so far.”

“With our Woodward families, we’re able to help them a little closer to home, still have that great service and be able to help them out in any way that we can over there,” she added.

The Perry location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Those hours may change, Donna Jean said, as they continue to get a feel for running both locations.

A grand opening is being planned for the Perry store this spring.