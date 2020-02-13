The Nebraska City High School Alumni Foundation is pleased to announce that applications for scholarships and grants are available. The Foundation has gracious donors that allows us to award scholarships and grants to our alumni. If you are a senior in high school now, please see Mrs. Jackie Moyer for a scholarship application. Applications are due April 1, 2020. If you are alumni and are currently in college or will be attending school in the fall of 2020, you can apply for a grant.

You can apply if you are preparing for your final year of college to complete your bachelor's degree (your final year will be 2020-2021) or if you are a non-traditional student taking at least 12 credit hours working on your graduate degree or postgraduate degree.

Grant applications are due March 13, 2020. Please send an email to nchsalumnifoundation@ gmail.com or text your e-mail address to 402-209-1165. Call or e-mail Jackie for any questions.



