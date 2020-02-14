Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman has announced the addition of speakers to an already outstanding program at the Governor’s Ag Conference, March 9-10, in Kearney. These new speakers have knowledge and experience in emerging markets and international trade. In addition to these topics, the Governor’s Ag Conference gives producers and agri-business leaders in Nebraska an opportunity to discuss how to drive economic growth in the state’s number one industry.

New speakers at the Governor’s Ag Conference include:

Gregg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the US Trade Representative. Ambassador Doud will provide an update on international trade efforts during the March 10th luncheon.

Ted Carter, President, University of Nebraska will be the featured speaker at the “Celebrate Nebraska Agriculture” reception on Monday, March 9.

Annette Wiles, a Nebraska hop and hemp producer will join a panel of speakers discussing new and emerging markets in Nebraska.

“With all of these experts in agriculture discussing a variety of topics, the Governor’s Ag Conference will have something for everyone,” said NDA Director Wellman. “These additional speakers join an already impressive lineup for a conference that’s bound to bring people together for the future of agriculture.”

The Governor's Ag Conference is coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and is co-sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.

This year the conference is at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center in Kearney. A $125 early registration fee covers activities and food for the entire conference. After Feb. 24, the conference registration fee increases from $125 to $145. Registration and additional information is available online at nda.nebraska.gov/gov_ag/, or by calling NDA toll-free at 800-831-0550.