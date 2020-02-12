Random Acts of Kindness Week starts Sunday, Feb. 16, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 22.

For the fifth consecutive year, United Against Violence is encouraging Otoe County residents to promote kindness in their communities.

United Against Violence has shared the following suggestions to #BeKind:

Share a kindness message in your announcements.

Display your “Throw Kindness Like Confetti” pop-up floor banner and/or yard sign.

Wear your #BeKIND shirts one day during this week.

Challenge yourself and others to do at least one act of kindness, such as bringing cookies to share;listening to a family member, friend or coworker; holding the door for a stranger; or writing an encouraging note.

Other ways to #BeKind include offering a hug; complimenting someone; picking up litter around your community; donating clothing or books to an organization that can use them; or smiling.

You can also #BeKind by leaving change in a vending machine; buying someone coffee; let someone go ahead of you in a line; volunteering to help an organization; and sharing what you have.

Visit www.randomactsofkindness.org for more ideas on how you can #BeKind.