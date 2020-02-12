The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s 2019 annual report is available online.

The report includes achievements and challenges overcome, including rebounding from devastating flooding at many Game and Parks properties. It also details the agency’s efforts to recruit more outdoorsmen and women, response to wildlife depredation issues, fish and wildlife research, education and outreach efforts, and providing statewide opportunities for hunters, anglers and park visitors.

Outdoor recreation is important to our quality of life in Nebraska. Hunting, fishing, parks, and wildlife viewing have an annual economic impact of $2.64 billion in Nebraska and support 25,000 jobs. The Commission and its partners provide access and opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Game and Parks conserves the state’s parks, fish, wildlife and outdoor recreation resources in the best long-term interests of the people and the resources. “According to a recent statewide survey, more than 81% of Nebraskans approve of Game and Parks’ management of the state’s wildlife and park resources,” said Director Jim Douglas. “It is always rewarding to know that your work is appreciated, but more rewarding is knowing that this approval comes after years of hard work.”

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/PublicationsAndResources to view the report. Printed copies are available at Game and Parks’ Lincoln headquarters.