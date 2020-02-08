WEST BURLINGTON — This year marks the 100th anniversary of Southeastern Community College.

To commemorate this momentous milestone, a year of events and activities will celebrate the college’s rich history. Events also will recognize the pivotal role the college has played as a catalyst for growth in the region.

SCC President Michael Ash said a planning team has been working on the project over the past year.

“We have a century of accomplishments and contributions that we want to celebrate,” Ash said. “In addition to honoring our heritage, it’s important that we highlight where we are today and where we hope to go.”

Serving as the common thread and centerpiece of the commemoration, the college will tell the SCC story through the 100 Years, 100 Stories Project. Stories will celebrate the achievements of notable and lesser-known alumni and staff, and recognize the contributions the college has made to communities throughout the region. Stories will be featured across media, including written articles, videos and recorded interviews.

“SCC has amassed tens of thousands of alumni, each with their own story,” Ash said. “We’re just as proud of our famous and high-profile alumni as we are of those who are our neighbors, friends and co-workers. That’s the beauty of a community college — SCC has been here for everyone.”

With so many alumni and people who have been a part of the SCC family over the past century, the 100 Years, 100 Stories Project team is actively seeking story leads. Anyone interested in sharing their story is encouraged to visit www.scc100years.com.

Stories can be personal, of a loved one, a friend, or a community member. They simply need to include an experience directly related to SCC or one of its preceding institutions — Burlington Junior College or Keokuk Community College — or how they played a pivotal role in the success of an individual or event.

In addition to the 100 Years, 100 Stories Project, SCC will hold a series of celebratory and commemorative on-campus and community events, and a new advertising and messaging campaign. The College will also establish a Blackhawk Hall of Fame to recognize student-athletes and coaches who have made notable contributions to Blackhawk Athletics programs and junior collegiate athletics.

Southeastern Community College was formed when two previous colleges in Southeast Iowa merged in 1967. Burlington Junior College first opened in 1920. Keokuk Community College opened in 1953.

For more information about SCC and the commemoration events, visit www.scc100years.com.