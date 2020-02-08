Angular Street Hy-Vee gets a new look

Who says you can't look like a million bucks when you hit retirement age?

Burlington's Angular Street store — it's actually on South 9th at the corner with Angular — has been in town since 1955, when it opened on Main and Angular. It moved to its present location in 1965.

Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg opened a small store in Beaconsfield in 1930, calling it Hyde & Vredenburg in 1933. The Hy-Vee name was adopted in 1952 as the winning entry of an employee contest. The first store with that name opened in Fairfield in 1953.

Burlington's Angular Street Hy-Vee received a complete remodel beginning last year and now nearing completion.

It's a fifty-five-year-old, brand-new business.

Store director Matt Egger said it was time.

"We remodeled the store because we wanted to instill a little bit of pride back into the South Hill store," Egger said. "We've been here since 1965, when we opened at this location. It was last remodeled in 2001."

Egger started his Hy-Vee career at the Bettendorf store in high school in 1989. He was a stock boy, cashier, and courtesy clerk. He started by loading customers's cars, sacking groceries, working his way up through high school and college.

He took over the Angular Street location in 2016.

So, Hy-Vee invested a million dollars in the Angular store?

"We might be getting there with all the extra stuff we've been doing," Egger said.

Egger said Hy-Vee is adamant about reinvesting in its properties and bringing stores into the 21st century.

"We needed to get there and we had to do some things in our store to get there," Egger said. "Refresh produce, refresh dairy, refresh frozen, refresh the meat department, refresh the pharmacy, refresh the whole first aisle."

He said the Angular store needed the makeover in order to be competitive.

"We didn't have a good selection of anything. We had just the basics. Customers want variety, so in order to gain customers, you need to have variety, you need to sell them what they want to buy," he said. "That's the whole secret of our business: Sell them what they want to buy."

Let Egger take you on a tour of his million-dollar baby. It begins when you walk in the front door and see that revitalized first aisle.

"We want everything to look fresh when you come in," Egger said.

And it does: the wide-open front-end features fresh produce, fresh bakery goods, and fresh flowers.

Next up is the beer, wine and liquor department.

"We got the varieties of different beers, different alcohols that we can carry now. And everything's cold. People want to be able to grab and drink cold beer. That's why we did what we did," Egger said.

Aisle Two is several feet wider because the open dairy coolers that once banked the east side are gone.

Why is there no longer a counter at the meat department?

"We made the decision for our meat department based on how customers were purchasing meat at the time," Eggers said. "We had a large — for our store — a large service meat case. And in order to keep that case looking good, we had to keep it full of meat and chicken and beef and pork, and the sales that we were doing out of it just didn't warrant having that big of a case. When you fill up that much space with that much meat? We just ended up having waste."

Now the meat people package the store's meats, thus they're fresher for the consumer, the meats last longer for Hy-Vee, and the store doesn't have the waste they had before.

A distinct change for customers is the change in product location; does that more and less follow the other Hy-Vees in the chain?

"Every Hy-Vee is different. There are a few stores that have gone to this model, and the layout is meant to have it feel like an open, easy-to-shop store and to have the traffic flow," Egger said. "It just makes sense now, when you shop our store. Like items are together: You walk into a beautiful produce department and the bakery is right there, and just looks fresh and bright and good colors because of all the produce."

What are the product leaders for the store? What do they sell the most of?

"We are a traditional grocery store, so we sell a lot of ground beef," Egger said. "We sell potatoes and onions and chips and pop. We have the sections now that keep those full. We don't have out-of-stocks like a lot of stores do. We're just your traditional neighborhood grocery store. We're only 20,000 square feet, easy to get around."

Is there any possibility in the grocery store business for the return of carry-out boys?

"Carry-out that takes you to your car? We do that now," Egger said. "There's a substantial amount of people who say, 'Hey, can I have help to my car? Can I drive up?' and we do that. Just let us know. A lot of times when I'm checking, I'll say, 'Hey, do you need help out to your car?' The majority will say, 'Oh, no, no, no. I got it.' Even the 90-year old shopper. But some say, 'Oh, absolutely.' Someone that's in maybe one of our motorized carts, they obviously are probably going to need help. Yeah, we do that without fail."

Egger said the exterior won't see any updates until Spring, and the South Hill Neighborhood Association will be a part of that facelift. He said the store property doesn't have a lot of landscaping, and they'd like to improve it.

"They've got a lot of great master gardeners on the South Hill organization, and they brought up our landscaping, especially around our sign out on Angular, to kind of redo that," he said. "We've got some trees that have been here forever. I hope they come and give me some advice on some landscaping. That would be awesome. They seemed excited about that."

We asked Egger to explain why, if possible, when a snowstorm comes to the Midwest, there's always a panic-run on bread and milk.

Egger laughed. "I don't know. I think that's just the way we've always had that," he said. "Our parents did that. Our parents went and got it, so that just pops into everybody's head."

He said in grocery store business, storms don't affect the overall net volume. One day it's more busy, then the next day is less busy.

"It's not like, 'Oh, you guys are super busy today!' Well, the next day it evens out," he said. "So when you average it out over a whole week, the snowstorms really don't do anything except for that one day."

Is there anything Egger would like to say to the people of Burlington?

"I thank you for your support," Egger said. "I mean, thanks for the support since 1965, allowing us to serve you here, especially on the south side of the town."

He thought for a moment.

"What I like to say is, we've got a brand new fifty-five year old store now: new fixtures, new equipment, new products selections. We try and be the everything for everybody," he said. "Please come in and take a look."

That's Hy-Vee on Angular, 939 Angular Street in Burlington. Call (319) 752-3657 for more information, or better yet, stop in and see their new look.

Matt Egger will be happy to see you.