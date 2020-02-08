CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors.”
Adel
Joseph Sloss - Bachelor of Arts, Accounting; Finance: Financial Management
Dallas Center
Jake Koethe - Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management
Earlham
Andrew Algreen - Bachelor of Arts, Supply Chain Management
Daniel Schmidt - Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education
Granger
Maci Masching - Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Perry
Hannah Tiffany - Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology
Waukee
Noah Baumeister - Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Ian Dubbs - Bachelor of Arts, Social Work
*Nathan Johnson - Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science
*Dylan Miller - Bachelor of Arts, Math: Statistics/Actuarial Sci
*Mara Puente - Bachelor of Arts, Family Services