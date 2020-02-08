Future fishing prospects at Henry County’s Lake Geode brightened Friday when Iowa Department of Natural Resources personnel and volunteers from the local Lake Cooper Fishing Club placed “fish cribs” at the bottom of the now drained lake.

Fish cribs are artificial structures placed beneath the surface of the water to provide shelter from predators and a food source for fish hatchlings as they grow to maturity.

The Lake Cooper volunteers and state biologists were able to place the structures because the 174-acre lake was drained in 2018. Refilling of Geode is expected to begin this spring, with an estimated late summer completion of the restoration project.

The reconfiguration of the lake included the removal of an estimated 120,000 cubic yards of sediment that was choking off the north end of the lake and strengthening the settling pond system in the lake’s watershed.

The DNR contacted the local fishing club to determine if it would be willing to help in upgrading the lake through the placement of the fish cribs and the club quickly responded. Lake Cooper club members have taken part in similar restorations at a number of lakes in southeast Iowa.

John Noll, a Lake Cooper member, estimates his group has spent approximately 200 man hours assembling the PVC structures that closely resemble “a very large bottle brush.” That center portion of the structure is an eight-foot heavy PVC pipe with holes drilled along its length that allow horizontal pipe to be attached.

In addition to providing shelter from larger fish, the PVC pipe will permit growth of aquatic plants on its surface. This growth, in turn, will attract water insects small fish feed upon. An added advantage of the curved PVC pipe is it affords few surfaces on which a fishing lure can be snagged.

Noll added much of the material utilized in the project was donated by local industry.

The cribs were delivered by truck to the Lake Geode boat ramp, where they were loaded onto four-wheel ATVs and transported to designated locations in the dry lake bed. Then the biologists, technicians and club volunteers braved a vicious February wind to affix the structures to anchors that will hold them in place as the lake refills.

“The cribs should last as long as 20 years,” Noll explained, “and they take the place of trees that would normally be found at the bottom of a lake. It will give fish — especially bass, blue gill, and crappie — a place to do what fish do best. And that is to reproduce.

“The location of the cribs was carefully determined by the DNR,” Noll added, “to take advantage of the high spots in the lake bottom, for this is what attracts the fish.”

The Lake Cooper club now assists and competes in fishing tournaments throughout the Midwest. But it draws its name from the impoundment behind the Keokuk dam that once was the home of numerous nationally recognized bass fishing tournaments.

Tournaments on this body of water have been discontinued as the gradual accumulation of sediment in the shallows has diminished the bass fishery greatly. This has not, however, diminished the club’s commitment to promote sport fishing throughout the region.