Governor Pete Ricketts and Senator Julie Slama have announced that they will host a town hall in Nebraska City at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the MRB-Lewis and Clark Center, 100 Valmont Dr.

The Governor and Senator invite the public to attend the event.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts and Senator Slama during their upcoming town hall,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Director of Strategic Communications.

“This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and about plans for property tax relief during the 2020 legislative session. The Governor and Senator look forward to visiting directly with you about how we can move our state forward together,” said Gage.

The Governor and Senator will make remarks before taking questions. This event is o