A man believed to have been dealing large quantities of narcotics in the Burlington are was arrested Thursday following a months-long investigation by local law enforcement officers.

Andre Emanuel Sanders, 51, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a class B felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a class D felony; possession of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony; and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon, a class D felony. He also was charged with six Des Moines County warrants.

According to a press release issued Thursday by Lt. Wayne Thomson, commander of the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Sanders was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at 646 Higbee St. by officers with the BPD, Henry County Sheriff's office, the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement.

Thomson said detectives with the SEINT and DNE had been following up on information pertaining to Sanders' alleged distribution of narcotics in the area for the past several months.

Sanders is being held at the Des Moines County jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.