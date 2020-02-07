The fate of Emmanuel Spann now is in the hands of 12 Des Moines County jurors.

Spann is accused of being one of five men who conspired to kill DeMarcus “Peanut” Chew Sept. 10, 2017, in exchange for $1,000 and a pound of methamphetamine from A.J. Smith, who had been involved in an escalating and violent feud with Chew and other members of his family.

"They didn't write out a contract, they didn't do the spit and shake, they just knew,” Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer told jurors Friday during her closing arguments.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Spann faces life in prison. The case was given to jurors for deliberation just before 1 p.m. Friday, following nearly four days of witness testimony.

As Schaefer gave her closing statements, she said the only factor of dispute is whether Spann knew what was going to happen before Chew was shot to death while inside the vehicle that took him from a Gulfport, Illinois, night club to his mother’s North Hill home.

Schaefer drew attention to the number of coincidences she said jurors must accept in order to believe Spann did not know Chew was going to be murdered.

According to Schaefer and testimony presented, Emmanuel Spann, along with Ceasar Davison, Andre Harris and Antoine Spann, Emmanuel Spann’s nephew, went to Expose nightclub in Gulfport, Illinois.

From there, the four allegedly were alerted by Derrick Parker that Chew was in the club as well. Antoine Spann and Harris testified that the five men would boast about being the ones to kill Chew and collect the hit money.

Davison — who is believed to have shot Chew several times and is set to stand trial next week for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony — allegedly left the club with Emmanuel Spann before returning sometime later to await Harris’ silver Jeep. Schaefer alleges the two, as well as Antoine Spann, Harris and Parker, would leave the club after Chew left.

Then, two cars — one driven by Parker and the other by Antoine Spann — would follow Chew to his mother’s apartment on North Fifth Street. Emmanuel Spann and Davison are alleged to have gotten out of Antoine Spann’s car to return a few minutes later. The car carrying the four men then sped away.

“Antoine told you he didn’t know the streets in that area,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer said the events could be considered coincidences on their own. However, she argued, they all together paint a clear picture of what happened the morning Chew was killed.

“You get to use your common sense,” she told the jurors.

While Schaefer focused on the circumstantial evidence, Eric Tindal, one of two attorneys representing Emmanuel Spann in the case, focused on what he said the state couldn’t prove.

“Justice is holding the accuser to the legal standard of proof,” Tindal said.

Tindal did not dispute Schaefer’s claim that Davison pulled the trigger, or even that Emmanuel Spann was out of the car at the time. Instead, Tindal argued Emmanuel Spann got out of the car to escape an argument with Antoine Spann.

“Andre Harris told you they were arguing,” Tindal said. “He told you it was heated.”

Tindal said arguments could be made about Emmanuel Spann playing a prank on his nephew.

Tindal argued the two Spanns feared retaliation from Chew for the feud between Chew’s family and Smith as Smith’s niece, who also is the niece of Antoine Spann and Emmanuel Spann, was with them at the club. Tindal also said that while the two may have stayed outside, many people were coming up to the Jeep and visiting with Emmanuel Span and Davison.

The defense also argued people were in and out of the club to smoke and the parking lot was just a natural extension of the club. Tindal urged jurors to assume the two were talking about killing Chew just because they could have been discussing it.

Tindal urged jurors to look at the facts and decide there is not enough evidence to convict Emmanuel Spann.

“The hands of justice are yours,” Tindal said to close out his statement. “You are the hand of justice.”

Jurors had not finished deliberations on Friday and will continue on Monday.