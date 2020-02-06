Sweetheart Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 around Perry.

Grab your Gal Pals (or make it a date!) and come Sip while you Shop! Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses on Friday, Feb. 7. Shop warm-weather and spring apparel, Valentine’s gifts, decor and more while sipping

complimentary refreshments at each location! Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses include Backwards Boutique, Ben’s Five and Dime, Betsy Peterson Designs, Mary Rose Collection, Salvaged Soul and The Scottish Fox.

17th Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 around Perry.

Grab a friend and join us for this Valentine’s Day-themed shopping event in Perry with delicious chocolate treats and sweet specials at each stop! Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase in advance or day-of at any of the participating businesses. Turn in your stamped tickets at the end of the day to be entered into a drawing for various prizes! Chocolate offerings and in-store specials vary by participating business. Participating businesses include Alice’s Haus Dresin, Atelier at 1109, Backwards Boutique, Ben’s Five and Dime, Betsy Peterson Designs, Harper Rose’s Floral & Gifts, Hotel Pattee, Mary Rose Collection, Perry Paint and Glass, Perry Perk, Perry Public Library, Salvaged Soul, The Perry Chief and The Scottish Fox.

Perry Winter Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at La Poste.

Your favorite Perry Farmers Market vendors are back for one day during the 17th Annual Chocolate Walk for a Winter Farmers Market at La Poste. Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods, and handmade items on Saturday, Feb. 8. Vendors include Mountain High Coffee, Raccoon Forks Farm, Spring Valley Honey Farms, Trail Side Cafe, Ruth Cave, Crystal Dudley, Pam and Fred Pruitt.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Enjoy a special feature at the Perry Grand 3 Theatres of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The movie is free with a Chocolate Walk Ticket, or just $2 admission.

Lasagna and Bingo

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St. Perry.

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a lasagna supper on Saturday, Feb. 8. Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, pie alamode with Picket Fence ice cream and beverage will be served for a free-will offering. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.; bring the kids for a great meal and a fun winter game night! All are welcome!

Daddy/Daughter Valentines Dance

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Perry Elementary School (park and enter through back entrance).

A Daddy/Daughter Valentines Dance will be held for pre-K through fifth grade students on Saturday, Feb. 8. The dance is sponsored by the PHS Class of 2021 as a Prom 2020 fundraiser. Admission is $5 per person, which covers the dance and complimentary photo taken. Hula hoop and limbo contests will also be held for prizes. There will be a concession stand available and glow bracelets and carnations for sale, along with a cake walk for a $1 entry fee.

Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Woodward Social Center.

Woodward Fire and Rescue will be holding a Valentine’s Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 9. A free-will donation will be taken for the Fire and EMS Department as they raise funds for a new AED.

Owl Prowl

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Back in January, at our Conversation with an Owl program, you came to know the owls of Dallas County. At this program, we will walk out into the full moon night, on the snowy trails of Kuehn’s woodland trails, to talk with our local owls. Around a bonfire we will review the common owls of Kuehn and their calls. Preregistration is required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.