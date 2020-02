Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, and The Lied Lodge and Arbor Day Farm were among 66 recipients of Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grants from the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

NCTC received $10,500, and The Lied Lodge and Arbor Day Farm received $13,250. Both grants are for marketing and promotion.

Statewide, grant awards totaling $812,410.20 were distributed. The Commission received a total of 66 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,646,819.07 in funding.